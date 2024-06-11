Tellurian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 6,177 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 36.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of TELL stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.46.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.