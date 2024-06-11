Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Five Below stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

