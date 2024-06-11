Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Lands’ End, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lands’ End in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lands’ End

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.