Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Shares Down 0.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Thai Beverage Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

