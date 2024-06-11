The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.10.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

