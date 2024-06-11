The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $34.19 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $325,345.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,813 shares in the company, valued at $414,804.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,404.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $325,345.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $540,384. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.