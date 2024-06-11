The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following May Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales increased by 1.8% in the month of May. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKE

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Buckle by 18.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Buckle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.