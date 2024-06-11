The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.