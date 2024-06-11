The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

