The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 21st

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GGT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

