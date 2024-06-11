The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 21st

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of GGT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.