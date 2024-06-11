The GDL Fund (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.
About The GDL Fund
