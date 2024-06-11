The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $364,990,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

