The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 533.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $71,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,736,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 426.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $16,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

