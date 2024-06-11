Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

