Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.80 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.41.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

