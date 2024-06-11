Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oscar Health Call Options (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 4,050 call options.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of OSCR opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.68.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on OSCR
Insider Activity
In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.