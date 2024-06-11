Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oscar Health Call Options (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 4,050 call options.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Insider Activity

In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

