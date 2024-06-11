UBS Group Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $147.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.