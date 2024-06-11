Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,408 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.48% of Unifi worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 115.8% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,363,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UFI stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

About Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.