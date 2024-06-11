Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

