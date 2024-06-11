Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 9,905 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

