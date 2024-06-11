Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

