Unigestion Holding SA Has $797,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 207.72%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

