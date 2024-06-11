Unigestion Holding SA Has $936,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $428.47 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $442.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.