Unigestion Holding SA Invests $497,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Assurant by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Assurant by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $14,764,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

