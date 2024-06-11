Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.