Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

