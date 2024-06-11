Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $342.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

