Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 7,124 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 370.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

