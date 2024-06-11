Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

