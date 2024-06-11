Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 39,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 24,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 479,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,450,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.