Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lear by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

