Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,122 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Stock Up 0.3 %

GIB stock opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.