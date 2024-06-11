Unigestion Holding SA Sells 72,806 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,806 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.48.

Shares of VRTX opened at $483.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.38 and its 200 day moving average is $415.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $331.87 and a 12-month high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

