Unigestion Holding SA Sells 7,971 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

COST stock opened at $848.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $516.00 and a 52 week high of $850.38. The company has a market capitalization of $376.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

