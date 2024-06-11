Unigestion Holding SA Takes $461,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.