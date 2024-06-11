Unigestion Holding SA Takes $817,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.