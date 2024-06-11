Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $267.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

