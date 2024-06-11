Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $379,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 47.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

KR stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.