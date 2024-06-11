Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Unisys worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 111,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 31.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 425,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 109.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 911,637 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,240,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

