Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $87,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,112.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $188.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $190.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

