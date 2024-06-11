Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74,651 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $188.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

