Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.27% from the company’s previous close.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
UEC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
