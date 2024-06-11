Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.27% from the company’s previous close.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

UEC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

