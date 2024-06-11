USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USAC opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,116,556 shares of company stock worth $153,496,256 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

