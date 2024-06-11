Valeo Pharma (VPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.30 million.

Valeo Pharma Stock Up 12.5 %

VPH opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. Valeo Pharma has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.41.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

