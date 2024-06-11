Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5777 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
