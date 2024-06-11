Valley National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $23.30.
About Valley National Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.