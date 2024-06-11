Valley National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

