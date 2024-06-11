Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,504,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,960,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

