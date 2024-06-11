Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.