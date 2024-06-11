Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.