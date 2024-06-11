Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1,128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,142 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $6,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

