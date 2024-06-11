Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of ONE Gas worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $4,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

