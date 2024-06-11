Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 3,658 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.